The best Dell XPS deals: Dell XPS 17, XPS 15 Touchscreen and XPS 13

There's a reason Dell XPS deals are the most sought after – the Dell XPS laptops are some of the best out there. That's why we've put together this page where you'll be able to find the very best prices of the Dell XPS range, from the Dell XPS 13 to the Dell XPS 15.

Obviously, the Dell XPS 13 is the 13-inch screen laptop, and the other, bigger brother is measures 15-inches. But there's more to them than size. Each of them can come with different configurations, which will mean different price points. Also, with 2020 models being released, you're likely to get the 2019 versions of both at a better price. Regardless of what you want, we've outlined it all below.

But why the Dell XPS range? The Dell XPS 13, with its improved battery life, stunning visuals, HD webcam and sleek design, is a great choice if you need an allrounder laptop. Whereas the Dell XPS 15 is perfect if you're looking for a more robust step up, boasting oodles of power, stunning visuals and excellent design.

Alongside these two, the 2-in-1 is the hybrid tablet/laptop that gives the 13-inch MacBook Pro a run for its money (though you can get the 15-inch version too). Read on for the best Dell XPS deals, or if you're looking for a monitor, check out our list of the best Dell monitors available.

Dell XPS 13

(Image credit: Dell)

The XPS 13 is Dell's flagship machine, and we've long thought it was the best 13-inch laptop out there. With a new iteration out in 2020 with a higher price tag and higher specs, you can still get the 2019 model with many of the lovely design touches, and hardware highlights, for a bargain. Whichever xPS 13 iteration you chose, it will definitely be one of the best Dell XPS deals, as the XPS 15 comes at a higher price tag.

Of course, the 2020 version is going to be a little bit speedier than the 2019 model, but both have svelte design, potential for luscious 4K, and both run like a dream.

Here are the best Dell XPS 13 deals we could find around the world. Be aware, though, that most of these deals will include entry-level specifications, but as we've said, even the starting point XPS 13 outshines most of its competitors!

Dell XPS 15

(Image credit: Dell)

This is the bigger brother of the XPS 15, and though the top end specs of the 13 are close to the 15, there are some obvious differences between them. The most blatant is the 15.6-inch screen, which provides utterly beautiful colours and an all together immersive InfinityEdge display – making any discount that you can find on this model reason enough to make it one of the best Dell XPS deals.

This is one for professionals, who like a bigger sized laptop, who don't mind trading a little portability for power. The entry level of the most recent model comes with 10th Gen Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Intel UHD graphics and a 15.6-inch 19200 x 1200 InfinityEdge display – but of course upgrades bring more powerful, faster and crisper options. Ultimately, the Dell XPS 15's quality will always be reflected in its price, but you're still getting value for your money especially compared to its competitor Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

(Image credit: Dell)

03. Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Slim, sleek, portable with great battery life CPU: 10th-gen Intel Core i3 / i5 / i7 | Battery life: 16 hours single use | Display: 13.4-inch Infinity Edge touch display | RAM: 4GB – 32GB | Storage: 256GB – 1TB £1,099 View Deal at Dell Consumer UK Check Amazon Stunning display Great battery life The hybrid laptop to beat Not the loudest speakers

Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 takes everything that we admire about the XPS 13 model and puts it in a tablet/laptop hybrid. It has a great touch screen without skimping on the stunning XPS 13 visuals, thanks to the 13.4-inch Infinity Edge touch display, and it's tablet state and portability make it a great option for artists on the move.

The design is stunning, with its minimalist aluminium chassis, white and silver layout, and textured keyboard with its soft touch, backlit keys. It can be folded into a tablet, propped up in a tent shape for viewing your favourite media, or used in the usual laptop form. And you can get the 2-in-1 as a XPS 15 too, making this one of the most beautiful, versatile laptops out there.

Dell XPS 17

(Image credit: Dell)

04. Dell XPS 17 The high-end laptop from Dell CPU: 10th-gen Intel Core i5 - i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics/Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti/RTX 2060 | Display: 17-inch InfinityEdge | RAM: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB | Storage: SSD: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB £2,758.99 View Deal at Dell Consumer UK Check Amazon The high-end XPS to beat Stunning display Brilliant CPU and graphics muscle The price!

This 17-inch display XPS laptop is a beast. With its capability - and price tag - it's probably not for every user. But if you're looking for an eminently capable business laptop, with beautiful display and lightning fast insides, this is the best Dell XPS choice.

It's not just the extra real estate that you get with the XPS 17. This laptop stands out from its smaller cousins by bringing real muscle to the graphics department, ideal if you're a professional creative (or gamer), who works long hours on the screen. Dell has also added extra oomph to the XPS 17's speakers, and although we presume most users would come with one of the best noise-cancelling headphones with them, if you're caught short, these in-built speakers do the job.

Dell XPS Tower

(Image credit: Dell)

Compared to an XPS laptop, if you get a Dell XPS Tower, you're getting a powerful PC at a great price. This is because it's not portable, and there's no ingenious design needed to fit all the power in a sleek and slim, portable laptop set up. But don't get us wrong, the XPS tower is slim and slight in design. But it packs a punch when it comes to zipping through big work files.

Of course, the down side of the XPS tower is that you'll need to chose a monitor (check out the best Dell monitors), mouse and keyboard. But a very big plus side is that you can build up your XPS tower with more RAM, storage or a GPU in your own time, making it the perfect desktop for you specific needs.

Read more: