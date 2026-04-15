Epic Godzilla Minus Zero trailer makes the iconic kaiju look ever beefier

Anyone who's read our Godzilla character design history will know that the world's favourite kaiju has been on a perpetual cycle of bulking and cutting throughout his 252-million-year lifetime (or at least since he first appeared on screen in 1954).

Toho has just dropped the first Godzilla Minus Zero trailer, and it looks like we're in for another bulking period. The destructive radioactive sea monster looks bigger and badder than ever as he emerges from the sea halfway through the teaser (below).

GODZILLA MINUS ZERO | First Look Teaser - YouTube Watch On

For context, Godzilla Minus Zero is the sequel to 2023's Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One (2023), written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki. It's part of Toho's Godzilla universe, not Legendary Pictures' Hollywood Monsterverse version.

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Set in 1949, two years after the first film, it continues the story of Koichi Shikishima and Noriko Oishi in a storyline that appears to bring Godzilla to New York once more.

Like its predecessor Godzilla Minus Zero looks set to capture the atmosphere and suspense of the original 1954 film but using modern digital effects. As well as being beefier, it appears the kaiju is also taller than the Statue of Liberty, suggesting he must measure around 100m.

The teaser shows relatively little of the monster, or indeed action from the movie. That leaves plenty of room for fans to continue to speculate ahead of the movie's release. Will there be multiple Godzillas? Will Mechagodzilla make an appearance? Will we have a logical explanation of how and why the monster got to New York rather than the West Coast if he travelled from Japan to the US?

Godzilla Minus Zero will be released on 3 November in Japan and 6 November internationally.