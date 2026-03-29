This hand-drawn game looks like Cuphead meets Ducktales

Weappy Studio's The Eternal Life of Goldman was one of our picks from the last Steam Next Fest. Now there's a demo available, and it's been announced that the hand-drawn 2D platformer will be available via Xbox Game Pass from day one (although there's still no release date).

The game features an unlikely hero: an elderly man who must save an archipelago from demons using his walking cane as a weapon.

The Eternal Life of Goldman | Xbox Game Pass Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Goldman is surprisingly spritely for a man of his age, leaping up to high platforms, hanging from objects, pogoing with his cane or creating a phosphorus shield to protect himself from enemies.

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Belarus-based Weappy Studio's previous games include This Is the Police, Rebel Cops and Hollywood Animal. The demo of the Eternal Life of Goldman has already won the game some fans, particularly for the hand-drawn art style. The game blends the look of classic animated movies and European comic aesthetics with a dark, mythical atmosphere and detailed backgrounds.

You can wishlist the game on Steam and XBox site.