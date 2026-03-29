This hand-drawn game looks like Cuphead meets Ducktales

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Weappy Studio's The Eternal Life of Goldman was one of our picks from the last Steam Next Fest. Now there's a demo available, and it's been announced that the hand-drawn 2D platformer will be available via Xbox Game Pass from day one (although there's still no release date).
The game features an unlikely hero: an elderly man who must save an archipelago from demons using his walking cane as a weapon.
Goldman is surprisingly spritely for a man of his age, leaping up to high platforms, hanging from objects, pogoing with his cane or creating a phosphorus shield to protect himself from enemies.Article continues below
Belarus-based Weappy Studio's previous games include This Is the Police, Rebel Cops and Hollywood Animal. The demo of the Eternal Life of Goldman has already won the game some fans, particularly for the hand-drawn art style. The game blends the look of classic animated movies and European comic aesthetics with a dark, mythical atmosphere and detailed backgrounds.
You can wishlist the game on Steam and XBox site.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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