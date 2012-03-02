Zeldman inducted to the SXSWi Hall of Fame

He's known as the godfather of web standards following decades of tireless campaigning on behalf of web designers and developers everywhere. Now Jeffrey Zeldman is to become the first-ever inductee to the SXSW Interactive Festival Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place on the evening of Tuesday, March 13, and in the run-up to the big night we wanted to pay tribute to the great man ourselves. So we've created a special page, where you'll be able to find out more about his life and work, as well as paying your own personal tributes to the author, speaker, campaigner, entrepreneur and all-round good egg.

