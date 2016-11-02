Adobe reveals updated Photoshop CC 2017

Adobe has tweaked its headline photo-editing software for 2017. Photoshop CC 2017 was announced at Adobe MAX 2016, and it uses Adobe's new Sensei automation engine to improve your productivity.

Many of the improvements to Photoshop are under the hood, and revolve around increased integration with other Creative Cloud applications – mainly Adobe XD and Adobe Stock – and improved collaboration capabilities. The update also includes seven free Kyle Webster brushes hand-tuned for Photoshop.

Key new features in Photoshop CC 2017 include:

In-App Search

Quickly search Photoshop tools, panels, menus, Adobe Stock assets, help content and tutorials from within Photoshop using a new search panel that’s right at your fingertips. Hit Cmd+F (or Ctrl+F on Windows) to launch it, or click on the new search symbol in the upper right corner of the application frame and give it a try.

Get started faster

Jump-start design projects with easy access to presets as well as free Adobe Stock templates that you can access right from File>New.

Tighter integration with Adobe XD

Now you can copy SVG elements to your clipboard to easily paste Photoshop design assets into Adobe XD.

Enhanced Properties panel

The Properties panel now displays information about common layer types as well as the document, so it’s easier to make precise adjustments.

Support for SVG colour fonts

Access any SVG font installed on your system from the Photoshop Font menu. Great for responsive design, SVG fonts support multiple colours and gradients and they can be raster or vector. To celebrate this major step forward in fonts in Photoshop we are including two new free SVG fonts to get you started: EmojiOne and Trajan Color Pro. They are pre-loaded in today’s release and you will find them in the Type tool’s font drop down menu.

Improved Select and Mask Workspace

The Polygonal Lasso tool has been added to the task-space toolbar

Ability to view a high-res or low-res preview during selection

Improved slider behaviour when using Smart Radius

Independently adjust the eyes in Face-Aware Liquify

Match Font now searches for any font installed on your system (previously only searched from a subset of fonts)

Click to commit text

Click anywhere outside a text box to commit it (previously you clicked on the check box in upper right of frame).

Keep an eye on Creative Bloq to discover what this means for your Photoshop workflow once we get our hands on Photoshop CC 2017.