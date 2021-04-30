Silver Apple AirPods Max are $20 off in first ever deal

OK, it may not be the biggest savings that we've ever seen, but this $20 price drop on the brand new Apple AirPods Max is still worth shouting about, as it's the very first deal we've seen on them. Right now, you can get the silver or space grey AirPods Max for $529.98, down from $549 saving yourself $20.

Just in case you've been in a cave for the past few months, the AirPods Max are Apple's new over-the-ear headphones that boast noise-cancelling and a sleek and beautiful design befitting the brand.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $529 at Amazon

Save $20: This is the very first deal on the Apple AirPods Max, and it's not that massive because, to be frank, it doesn't need to be. The Max are still massively popular, with their noise-cancelling and high fidelity audio quality.



Apple AirPods Max (Refurbished): $549 $494.99 at Best Buy

Save $54: These Geek Squad Certified refurbished AirPods Max come with a more sizeable price cut of $54 – and they're as good as new. Geek Squad products are "thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested," so you know what you're getting.



Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $50: If you want to go for the noise-cancelling earbuds from Apple, then the in-ear AirPods Pro are currently having $50 cut off their price over at Best Buy – and they come with six month free Apple Music. Also noise-cancelling, also amazing sound, and come with wireless charging case.



Apple AirPods (+ charging case): $159.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $30: These AirPods come with Charging Case, and six months of Apple Music for free. Add to that a $30 saving, and they're a solid deal if your looking for quality in-ear headphones.



Not what you're looking for?

