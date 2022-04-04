This amazing AirPods Pro deal is music to our ears

Back in 2019, Apple released the AirPods Pro headphones, and they've since become some of the most powerful earbuds on the market. Now you have the chance to bag a pair of these popular buds for a discounted price – Amazon is currently selling the AirPod Pros for $174, down from $249. This is one of the best savings we've seen on the AirPod Pros so we recommend snapping them up quickly.

From active noise cancellation to 4.5 hours of battery life, the AirPods Pro are fully equipped with some exciting top-of-the-range tech. Not only do the AirPods have a great sound system and microphone, but the buds are also sweat and water-resistant, meaning that you can enjoy a walk in the rain to your favourite tunes without having to worry. But if you're still not convinced, then why not check out our Apple AirPods Pro review?

If you're in the UK and are hoping to get your hands on an Apple discount, then Amazon is currently selling the AirPods Pros for just £189, saving you £50. Or you can just head over to our best Apple deals page to find more. And if you can't decide whether the AirPods Pros are for you, then we recommend you check out our guide on whether to buy the AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $174 at Amazon

Save $75: This is one of the best deals we have seen on the AirPod Pros for a long time. You can save 30% off Apple's most powerful earbuds with this brilliant deal.



