Apple Pencil 3: From design to specs, what to expect from the next iPad stylus

While it's undoubtably one of the most useful iPad accessories out there, the Apple Pencil 2 is starting to look a little long in the tooth (or nib, rather). First released in 2018, the second-generation stylus is nearly 5 years old. Rumours about an updated Apple Pencil have been doing the rounds for a while, with plenty of weird and wonderful features touted.

We've brought together all the key rumours and leaks, covering everything from design to features. If you don't fancy waiting, check out the best Apple Pencil deals available now – and to find out which model is right for you (and your iPad), take a look at our Apple Pencil 1 vs Apple Pencil 2 guide.

Apple Pencil 3: Design

A fan-made render of an Apple Pencil with a rotating tip (Image credit: Sarang Sheth)

We're not expecting any major design changes with the Apple Pencil 3, for the simple reason that, to live up to its name, it's probably going to continue to resemble a pencil. That said, we've heard tell that a few intriguing changes could be coming.

One of the most notable rumours suggests that a rotating dial could be added to the tip of the pencil. A new patent discovered by Patently Apple and reported over at Yanko Design details a twisty, rotating cap for the end of Apple's new stylus. The idea from Apple is to enable even more control over your devices, and could be used for the likes of switching brushes.

Rumours have also suggested that a long-requested black edition of the Apple Pencil could be on the way, which would stand out from the bezels of the iPad itself much less obviously. And unverified leaked images have hinted at a slightly shorter length, and a glossier material.

Apple Pencil 3: Features

Find My support could make the next Pencil harder to lose (Image credit: Apple)

Along with the aforementioned rotating tip, there are plenty of innovative new features rumoured to be coming to the Apple Pencil 3. We've heard that the new stylus could act as a real-world eyedropper tool, capable of sampling colours from physical surfaces. As spotted by PatentlyApple, a patent, catchily titled Apple Pencil with Optical Sensor For Sampling Surfaces (we have a feeling that might get shortened to Apple Pencil 3), describes an ‌Apple Pencil‌ with colour sensors embedded in the tip itself, capable of scanning both colours and textures.

Another patent suggests the Apple Pencil 3 could detect multiple gestures on the device itself, registering swipes and squeezes (much like the AirPods Pro 2) alongside the current double-tap sensitivity used to swap tools on the Apple Pencil 2.

And one slightly duller (yet also potentially lifesaving) rumoured new feature is the addition of Find My support. Most digital artists who work on iPad have experienced the bone-chilling terror of losing their Apple Pencil. With any luck, it'll just be sitting at the bottom of your bag having detached from the device – but the addition of location tracking could make it a lot harder to misplace the accessory.

The third generation Apple Pencil has been rumoured to be arriving with the launch of every new iPad since 2021's new iPad Pros, but since then plenty of release windows have come and gone. The next most likely release date is alongside new hardware at Apple's annual September event where we're expecting to see the iPhone 15 – but with the next iPad Pro not rumoured to be dropping until 2024, it's possible we'll have to wait until next year.

As for price, again we have precious little intel to go on here – except for the price of the current models. The first generation Apple Pencil currently costs $99/£109 and the Apple Pencil 2 is $129/£139. If Apple decides to keep the current two models on sale (the Apple Pencil 1 has been around since 2015), it could bump the price up to at least $150. Or, the Pencil 3 could replace the Apple Pencil 2 at that $129 price point.

Time will tell what's in store for Apple's stylus, but don't forget – there are plenty of other options out there too. For our pick of the best, check out our guide to the best Apple Pencil alternatives.