3 ways to get an iPhone 15 Pro for free this Black Friday (yes, really)

We've come to expect good deals on tech during Black Friday, but a free iPhone 15 Pro? Well, it turns out that's not as ridiculous as it sounds. I've found several iPhone Black Friday deals that get you Apple's latest high-end handset for free.

Trade in an older banger of a phone at Verizon or AT&T , and you could be marvelling at the titanium chassis, Dynamic Island and top camera specs provided by Apple's latest in no time. In fact, Verizon even lets you throw in a free iPad and an Apple Watch SE too – that's practically half of the contents of our roundup of the best Apple Black Friday deals. But the best deal of all is a free iPhone 15 Pro Max at Amazon with no need to trade in anything.

There must be at catch right? Well, at Amazon you'll need to sign up for an unlimited wireless plan with Boost Infinite. With the others, the full saving is only obtained when trading in certain phones, although Verizon's deal is open to any old iPhone. Both Verizon and AT&T require you to sign up for a new phone line, which is where they make their money. But then, a phone isn't much good without a plan, so these deals are great options if you've been wanting to upgrade your phone and are open to adding a new line or switching operator.

Suffice it to say, this is Apple's most powerful and downright impressive iPhone yet. See our own hands-on review to see why we rate the iPhone 15 Pro so highly. In the meantime, here are the details of those free iPhone 15 Pro deals.

The 3 best free iPhone 15 Pro deals this Black Friday

Free iPhone 15 Pro Max with new Boost Infinite service at Amazon

Save: up to $1,399 Overview: This has to be the best free iPhone Black Friday deal going. Amazon's offering a free iPhone 15 Pro (or any iPhone 15 in fact, right up to the 512GB version of the iPhone 15 Pro Max) with a 36-month commitment to wireless provider Boost Infinite (not Boost Mobile). In fact, we're promised the latest iPhone every year. Nice! The unlimited plan costs $60 per month. Key Features: 48MP Main camera | Larger quad-pixel sensor | new titanium chassis| excellent performance and battery life Reviews: We gave the iPhone 15 Pro a 4.5-star review, praising its excellent cameras, battery life (our reviewer got two days out of it), zippy performance, lovely premium-feel titanium chassis (as long as you like sleek shades of grey) and now USB-C instead of Lightning charging.

Free iPhone 15 Pro with an iPhone trade-in at Verizon – plus free iPad and Apple Watch SE

SAVE: up to $1,700 Overview: It's hard to argue with a deal that gives you a free iPhone 15 Pro, especially when you can trade in any iPhone in any condition, not just a recent model. Whether you're a new or existing customer, you'll have to sign up for a new line. You can also get a free iPad or an Apple Watch SE if you include add-on features to the plan. Verizon often runs big iPhone deals, but I'm impressed by this one.

Free iPhone 15 Pro with trade-in at AT&T

SAVE: up to $999 Overview: Don't have an old iPhone? Well AT&T is also accepting several Samsung Galaxys for its Black Friday free iPhone trade in deal. And if you don't have a Galaxy S series either, you can trade in other brands for a hefty cut off the price.

