Big Cyber Monday AirPods Pro deals are still live

Cyber Monday has been and gone, but some retailers are letting their sales run, which is fantastic news for anyone who wasn't quick enough to grab one of these Apple Air Pods Pro deals yesterday. These brilliant white noise-cancelling earbuds are still available in the US for just $179 at Amazon (a saving of $70).

And in the UK, also at Amazon, you can get the AirPods Pro for £185 (a discount of £54). That's a record low price on these quality earbuds, so we don't expect it to be around for much longer.

Still not sure whether Apple's best noise-cancelling, waterproof earbuds are worth the investment? Check out our hands-on review to see if they sound like the right earbuds for you, but we think they probably are!

For more late deals, see our guide to Cyber Monday 2021 or our selection of the best Apple deals in general.

The best AirPods deals: US

AirPods Pro: $249 AirPods Pro: $249 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $70: Cyber Monday is over but this fantastic AirPods Pro deal lives on for the moment. Snap up these top noise-cancelling and waterproof earbuds now!



The best AirPods deals: UK

AirPods Pro: £239 AirPods Pro: £239 £185 at Amazon

Save £54: And in the UK, you can still get a record 23% off the best-in-class waterproof, noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, which come with a charging case and Siri support.



Not in the US or UK? Then take a look at the deals wherever you are below. If you're not quite sure about the Apple AirPods, see our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones for advice on these and other options.

