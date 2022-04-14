Entries now open for the Brand Impact Awards 2022

The Brand Impact Awards is back, and it's ready to help the design world celebrate the finest work in branding of the last year. Brought to you by Creative Bloq, in association with Wallpaper*, the BIAs returns for its ninth year, and we're expecting to see envelope-pushing design from the most talented people in the world of design. Want to be a part of that? Well, entries for the 2022 Brand Impact Awards are now open!

The BIAs is all about celebrating creative excellence and consistency across branding design, and as ever this year we'll be putting together an expert judging panel from some of the world's best agencies (take a look at last year's stellar line up.)

If you want to take part in 2022's awards, simply go over to the official Brand Impact Awards site before the closing date (TBC). You'll have the chance to enter you or your company's best branding, packaging and campaign work across 28 market-sector categories.

But why enter the Brand Impact Awards 2022? Well, for a start, there's that expert panel of judges – last year's panel included notaries from the likes of Uncommon, COLLINS, Mother Design and Superunion. There was also branding experts who've worked client-side for top brands such as TikTok, Spotify and LEGO.

And then there's the acclaim that comes with winning a BIA award. Last year's Brand Impact Award winners were, as ever, the best of the best, and included work from the likes of COLLINS, For the People, Saboteur, Studio Sutherl&, and NB Studio (see below). You can enjoy our round-up of all the 2021 winners on Creative Bloq.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: COLLINS) COLLINS won Best in Show with its work for San Francisco Symphony Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: For the People) For The People's shortlisted entry for Best of Show: Story Espresso Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Studio Sutherl&) Pencil Box by Studio Sutherl& won a Gold Award for Self-Branding Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: NB Studio) The Kraken Rum by NB Studio was a Gold Award winner for Wine, Beer & Spirits in 2022

This year, categories include Craft awards in Copywriting, Illustration and Typography, Self-Branding and Artisan. There are 28 categories in total, giving you a huge range of entry points for different branding work, and as ever the BIAs 2022 will also be giving two special awards in Social Impact and Best of Show.

As the BIAs has long attracted the best talent in the design world, it promises industry recognition, but also extensive PR across our network to an extensive audience of digital and print creatives with the guarantee of bespoke marketing collateral.

Who should enter the Brand Impact Awards?

Entries are welcome from design studios, consultancies, branding agencies, ad agencies, in-house design teams and brand owners, and work can be branding programmes and branded campaigns commissioned nationally or internationally.

The list of previous category winners is a who’s who of creative talent, and previous years have included COLLINS, Turner Duckworth, Wolff Olins, NB Studio, Johnson Banks and more.

It doesn’t matter if the work comes from a massive agency or a small studio, just as long as it catches the eyes of the judges.

How are the BIAs judged?

Entries are judged on their originality, how well they serve their original brief and consistency – specifically consistent quality of idea and execution across two or more brand touchpoints.

They are also judged in context of their market sector – product design is not lumped in with sports, just as self-branding is judged exclusively from fashion.

And lastly, campaigns that extend or enhance existing brands are accepted, unlike with many other award schemes.

To find out more about this year’s Brand Impact Awards, plus all the categories, how to enter, and to see last year’s winners, head over to the Brand Impact Awards 2022 website. Good luck!

