Face masks UK: Should you be wearing one? Plus where to buy a face mask in the UK

As some European countries have begun softening lockdown restrictions, face masks have are becoming a much more common (and in some cases mandatory) part of life. Face masks are required to be worn while shopping in Austria, while some states in Germany are dishing out fines for those not wearing one in certain public spaces.

Until recently, UK-wide guidance stopped short of suggesting that the public wear face masks – but that changed earlier this week when Scotland's official face mask guidance was updated to state that "there may be some benefit in wearing a facial covering when you leave the house". Rather than surgical or medical-grade masks, which are currently very low on stock, it suggests one made of cloth or other textiles through which you can breathe – see our where to buy a face mask article to get yours.

With Scotland now recommending the use of cloth face masks, it's possible that the UK government may soon follow suit. With daily updates from the UK government, we'll be sure to keep you updated on any breaking face mask news. In the meantime, you can make sure you've got one handy just incase with our up-to-date list below on where to find face masks in the UK. And if none of those designs take your fancy, don't miss our how to make a face mask article, which details three simple ways (two with no sewing required) to make a face mask at home.

Etsy.co.uk – artist face masks from just £3.99

– artist face masks from just £3.99 Ebay.co.uk – washable face masks at a bargain price

– washable face masks at a bargain price HYPE – get three face masks for £24.99 with 100% of profits to the NHS

– get three face masks for £24.99 with 100% of profits to the NHS Go Outdoors – get Buff face masks, which can also be used as a scarf

– get Buff face masks, which can also be used as a scarf Cotswold Outdoor – get Buff's merino wool patterned face covering.

Where to buy a face mask in the UK

HYPE: 3 face masks for £24.99 – all profits plus 1 mask per sale go to the NHS

With this deal from HYPE, you can support keyworkers and NHS staff as well as keeping yourself covered in style. Not only do 100% of the profits go to the NHS, but for every sale, HYPE will donate a mask to the NHS, a care home or a keyworker.



View Deal

Washable face masks available from eBay

While we can't vouch for the quality of every face mask on eBay (and a search for 'face masks' brings up a ton of creams – add the word 'washable' to narrow it down), there are lots of cloth masks available (pictured face mask from esmeonplumisland for £4.99).



View Deal

Buy handmade face masks in the UK from Etsy

Looking for something a little more bespoke? There are loads of handmade options available on Etsy's UK store, including this rather fetching strawberry mask from MagicWardrobe03 (pictured). Be sure to check the reviews before purchasing.



View Deal

Buy Buff face coverings from Go Outdoors

Buff's face coverings are slightly different, with their tubular design allowing them to double as a scarf (or even a beanie) when not being used to cover the face. The great thing about these is that you can also use them for hiking or cycling. Perfect for those who'd prefer a slightly less clinical look.



View Deal