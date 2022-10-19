2021 iPad Pro gets surprise price cut in unmissable deal

It's no secret that we here at Creative Bloq really love iPads. They're fantastic devices for any creative and open up a whole new world of artistic possibilities using Apple's high-end software – all in a portable package. With the new generations of iPad only just going up for pre-order, we weren't expecting to see massive discounts on the older models just yet... but that's what we've found with the 2021 12-9inch iPad Pro (with 1TB of storage and two years of AppleCare+) going from $1,948 down to just $1,748, saving you a massive $200! (opens in new tab)



As someone that owns this iPad, I can't sing it's praises enough. As a creative it's perfect for digital art thanks to the Apple Pencil 2 support, and the 12.9-inch screen is ideal for a large artistic canvas. There's multiple storage sizes available too, and whilst the above link directs you to the larger 1TB model, the good news is that the $200 saving spans across all available storage sizes whilst stocks last! This bundle also includes a two year AppleCare+ contract so you can be sure that if anything goes wrong with your shiny new tablet, you have full access to software support and accessible hardware services from the Apple pros.



Save $200: Whether you're a creative, a student, or just looking for a high end tablet for personal use, the iPad Pro is a fantastic pick. This particular $200 saving branches across multiple storage sizes, but be quick! Stock is low and we're not expecting them to last.



