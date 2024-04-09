Forget the M3 MacBook Air, the M2 model is the cheapest it's ever been

With new M3-chipped MacBook Airs released this year, retailers have slashed a further $150 off the already reduced price of the previous M2-chipped model. And that takes the price down to a record low: just $849 at Best Buy and others.

The M2-chipped MacBook Air started at $1,099 when it was released in mid-2022. We gave it a 4.5-star review at the time, praising the new design with a bigger, brighter screen. Apple cut the price to $999 when it released the new M3 models last month, and now you can get another $150 off, making this a $250 discount on the original price.

Considering that the new 2024 M3 MacBook Airs offer a fairly iterative upgrade with no major design changes, we think a deal on the 2022 model makes more sense than buying this year's model at full price. This record low price is on the starting 8GB RAM configuration, but there's up to $400 off higher-spec 16GB options. See below for more details, or see our regular guide to the best MacBook Air M3 prices to compare.

Get the M2 MacBook Air for a record low price

<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-6-laptop-apple-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-space-gray%2F6509644.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2, 2022)

Was: $999

Now: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-6-laptop-apple-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-space-gray%2F6509644.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$849 at Best Buy

Save: $150 Overview: This is a record-low price on what remains a fantastic lightweight but powerful laptop. The M2 MacBook Air has a more modern feel than its predecessor, and somehow it's even lighter while having a bigger, brighter screen. The M2 chip offers a boost in power over the 2021 M1 model and battery life is excellent. Key features: Display: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) | Processor: Apple M2 Chip (8-core)| RAM: 8GB|SSD: 256GB |Weight: 1.24kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port. Release date: July 2022. Price history: The cheapest starting price that we had seen so far on this MacBook Air was $899 during Black Friday in November 2023. Apple's own retail price is now $999 (down from $1,099). It's worth considering that the previous 2021 M1 MacBook Air never fell bellow $749.99 even three years after its release, so I think the current deal price will be hard to beat this year, at least until Black Friday 2024. Best of all, this record deal is available at several retailers, with Amazon and B&H Photo matching Best Buy's discount. Current price: <a href="https://apple.sjv.io/c/221109/435031/7613?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apple.com%2Fshop%2Fbuy-mac%2Fmacbook-air%2F13-inch-m2" data-link-merchant="apple.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Apple: $999 | <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1710305-REG/apple_mly33ll_a_13_6_macbook_air_m2.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="apple.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">B&H Photo: $849 | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2F2022-Apple-MacBook-Laptop-chip%2Fdp%2FB0B3CDZLTB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="apple.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon: $849 Review consensus: We gave this MacBook Air a 4.5-star review when we tested it, and found it had excellent performance and battery life. Our only real gripe was the price hike from the previous model, but this deal resolves that issue. Considering that the newer M3 model provides only a marginal boost in performance, we think this is the best buy for a MacBook Air today. CreativeBloq <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/reviews/macbook-air-m2-2022" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="apple.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-2022-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="apple.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank"> ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Located elsewhere or interested in comparing with other options. See all of today's best MacBook Air prices in your region below.