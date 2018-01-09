Master new skills in 2018 with this bundle

It's just not true that you can't teach a dog new tricks. It's never too late to learn a new skill. Whether you're hoping to further your career or just want to pick up some skills for fun, the eduCBA Test Prep and Certifications Lifetime Subscription Bundle has the courses you need to pick up new talents that you've always wanted. Get it on sale for 95% off the retail price!

The eduCBA Test Prep and Certifications Lifetime Subscription Bundle gives you access to more than 100 courses, all packed with actionable and professionally taught lessons that will help you master certification exams. These courses will prepare you with mock tests and quizzes so you can go into your exam feeling totally ready.

You’ll have unlimited access to it all, giving you the ability to learn whatever you’d like, whenever you'd like. Work your way through courses on just about any topic, from project management to finance to IT and more!

A lifetime subscription to eduCBA Test Prep and Certifications Lifetime Subscription Bundle usually retails for $797, but you’ll pay just $39 (approx. £29). That’s a saving of 95%, a great deal for unlimited access to skills that could change your career, so grab it today!

About Creative Bloq deals

This great deal comes courtesy of the Creative Bloq Deals store – a creative marketplace that's dedicated to ensuring you save money on the items that improve your design life.

We all like a special offer or two, particularly with creative tools and design assets often being eye-wateringly expensive. That's why the Creative Bloq Deals store is committed to bringing you useful deals, freebies and giveaways on design assets (logos, templates, icons, fonts, vectors and more), tutorials, e-learning, inspirational items, hardware and more.

Every day of the working week we feature a new offer, freebie or contest – if you miss one, you can easily find past deals posts on the Deals Staff author page or Offer tag page. Plus, you can get in touch with any feedback at: deals@creativebloq.com.