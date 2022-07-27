Meta Quest 2 price hike just hours away – here's how to get it for less

As VR continues to gain popularity, the recent news that Meta will be raising the price of its Quest 2 headset from August comes as no surprise. Currently an absolute steal at just $299/£299, Meta is set to up the cost by $100/£100 in a matter of hours. So, if you're in the US, head over to B&H Photo (opens in new tab), or John Lewis (opens in new tab) if you're in the UK, to beat the price hike today.



The Meta Quest 2 is an impressive piece of kit, so much so it's earned the top spot in our round up of the best VR headsets. Even after this price hike comes into effect, it will still offer excellent value for money, and remain the most affordable high-end headset on the market when looking at competing brands. But why wait if it means saving a third of the current price, right? Here's where to get the Meta Quest 2 in the US and UK before the extra cost comes into force.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2: $299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Stocks are selling fast but right now B&H Photo has both the 128GB and 256GN Meta Quest 2 available for $299 and $399 respectively. Come 1 August, these prices will up by $100 each, so grab one at this low price while you can. Walmart also has both models available too (opens in new tab).

So why is this happening? In an article released by Meta (opens in new tab) this week, they have committed to improving their existing products and keeping up with rising production costs by hiking up their buying price. Whilst this raise in cost may be disappointing, it isn't without reason. Meta is looking to advance the Quest 2 in many ways, including advancing its display and audio technologies, as well as interfaces to make play time as efficient as possible. Meta is also busy working with developers to bring you brand new titles to play, including the long awaited Among US VR and the first officially-licensed NFL game in VR, NFL Pro Era.

If you don't manage to get hold of the Meta Quest 2 before the price increase, it's not all bad news – for a limited time Meta is offering new buyers (from 1 August ) a download of the incredibly popular game Beat Saber at no additional costs.

