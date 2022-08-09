Wacom Intuos Pro’s price now slashed by 20%

Having a great drawing tablet is the first step to getting your digital art game up to scratch, and whether you're just starting out or you want to upgrade your set up, we've found a fantastic deal just for you. Right now Amazon has discounted the medium Wacom Intuos Pro from $379.95 to just $299.95, saving you $80 (opens in new tab).

As is apparent in our guide to the best drawing tablets, we love Wacom products (and this specific tablet takes 6th place in that guide). They are among the most high-end tech on the market for digital artists thanks to their professional look and excellent build quality. The Intuos Pro line includes the Pro Pen 2 which has precise pressure sensitivity and accurate tilt recognition for that natural drawing feel. The Pro Pen 2 also has no need for batteries or charging, so you don't have to worry about keeping it powered up.

The medium tablet has an active drawing space of 10 inches and weighs under 2 pounds, making it a perfect compact size to fit within your work space. It has customisable ExpressKeys as well as a Touch Ring that you can assign your own commands to. It also has Bluetooth compatibility so don't have to clutter up your workspace with cables. If you're wanting to know more about why we like this tablet so much, you can read our Wacom Intuos Pro review.

(opens in new tab) Wacom Intuos Pro $379.95 $299.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80: If you've been considering an upgrade to a high-end graphics tablet, this saving (worth over 20% from Amazon) is the perfect deal. It's rare we see this model for under $300, so definitely one to check out.

Find the best Wacom Intuos Pro Deals below wherever you're based

Related articles: