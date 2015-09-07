Font of the day: Amsdam

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Amsdam by Davide Mancini

Kicking off our font of the day posts this week is Amsdam by art director Davide Mancini. Designed in Amsterdam, this clean and elegant font is available to download in exchange for a tweet, with donations to the author, as always, gratefully received.

