Font of the day: Athens

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Athens by Iordanis Passas and Stergios Tsiamis

Today's typeface of choice is Athens, a free graffiti-inspired design by graphic designer Iordanis Passas and illustrator Stergios Tsiamis. Athens is free for personal use – you can download it over on Behance.

