Font of the day: Bukhari Script

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Bukhari Script from Mikrojihad Inc

Bukhari Script is a bold, monoline cursive font from Mikrojihad Inc. Created from a bold line with a computer mouse, Bukhari is great for adding a bit of vintage style to any design.

You can download Bukhari Script for free over on Behance.

Liked this? Read these!