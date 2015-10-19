Font of the day: Debby

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Debby from Artimasa Studio

Today's typeface of choice is Debby from the team at Artimasa Studio. Available from Behance Debby is descirbed as 'a hand-drawn brush typeface to make your works look natural. It's designed to feel personal and imperfect; the irregular bouncy characters and the rough shapes speak for itself. You can use it for anything from wedding invitations, poster, logos, greeting cards and more'.

You can download Debby for free over on Behance.

Liked this? Read these!