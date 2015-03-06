Font of the day: D Sert

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

D Sert from Latinotype

Created by Chilean type designer Diego Aravena Silo, D Sert is based on the Pirata typeface, and was inspired by 70s Chilean constructivist design and the political propaganda posters artwork of La Unidad Popular (Chilean political coalition). A bold design, D Sert is great for creating eye-catching headlines, posters and more.

D Sert is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

