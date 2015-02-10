Font of the day: Fela

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Fela by Maciej Włoczewski

Created by Maciej Włoczewski, today's typeface of choice Fela was designed specifically for books and posters for young children. Available from MyFonts, it states: "Every glyph was hand drawn and shaped for better result. This typeface consists of different alternate glyphs with special automatic script, many special characters for different languages and pictograms."

Fela is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

