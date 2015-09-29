Font of the day: Firs

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Firs by Ivan Gladkikh

Today's typeface of choice is sans-serif Firs, by designer Ivan Gladkikh. Designed with a modern Scandinavian style, Firs has a Nordic character and 18 weights, including hairline, thin, light, regular and bold.

Firs is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from an 85 per cent introductory discount.

Liked this? Read these!