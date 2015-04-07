Font of the day: Hamster

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Hamster from Artimasa

The team at Artimasa are no strangers to our font of the day posts. And today, they're back with free typeface Hamster, a cursive typeface inspired by brush lettering and traditional sign painting.

"Hamster was crafted carefully to equalize the dynamic flow and it's legibility," the team comment. "The good news is, it's free to download and use in print and web, personal or commercial."

You can download Hamster for free over on the Artimasa website.

