Font of the day: Hero

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Hero from Fontfabric

Today's typeface is Hero, from the team at Fontfabric. It is described on the font foundry's website as being 'characterised by excellent legibility, well-finished geometric designs and optimized kerning - suited to headlines of all sizes and various types of graphic design, including posters and logos.

Hero is available to download for free over on Fontfabric.

