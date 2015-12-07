Font of the day: Highmax

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Highmax by Jabir

A junior designer who simply goes by the name of Jabir J3 kicks off our font of the day posts this week with his latest creation, Highmax. A condensed display typeface, Highmax is great for titles, posters and much more.

You can download Highmax, free for personal use, over on Behance. You can also purchase the full typeface for just $14 here.

