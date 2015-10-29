Font of the day: Kolikö

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Kolikö by Alex Frukta and Vladimir Tomin

Today's typeface of choice is Kolikö, created by designers Alex Frukta and Vladimir Tomin. A geometric, sans serif with plain curves and a clean, functional structure, Kolikö – available in regular, thin and bold styles – is suitable for headlines of all sizes.

Koliko is available to download here for free, with donations to the authors, as ever, greatfully received.

