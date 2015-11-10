Topics

Font of the day: Momobo

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Momobo by Roberto Rigon, which is free to download.

Momobo by Roberto Rignon

Art director Roberto Rignon is the man behind today's font of choice, Momobo. A simple and elegant sans serif, Momobo will bring an air of sophistication to any design.

Momobo is available to download for free over on Behance.

