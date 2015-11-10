Font of the day: Momobo

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Momobo by Roberto Rignon

Art director Roberto Rignon is the man behind today's font of choice, Momobo. A simple and elegant sans serif, Momobo will bring an air of sophistication to any design.

Momobo is available to download for free over on Behance.

