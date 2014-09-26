Font of the day: Squoosh Gothic

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Squoosh Gothic by Greg Ponchak

An upright and condensed typeface, Squoosh Gothic was created by designer Greg Ponchak. Available from My Fonts, the font is described as being having a 'mature but unmistakably witty attitude, which can go a great distance to lending a sense of culture and an air of scintillation to your designs'.

Squoosh Gothic is available to download from My Fonts, where you can currently benefit from an 80 per cent discount on all weights.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com