Font of the day: Stellar

Stellar by Mathieu Desjardins

Senior art director Mathieu Desjardins is the man behind today's typeface of choice, Stellar. "Stellar is a slightly condensed sans serif type with a taller x-height to give it legibility and personality," he comments on Behance. "It comes in four weights and was designed to give purpose to your ideas, galactic or atomic."

Stellar is available free for personal use only, with commercial licenses available from $30. Download it here.

