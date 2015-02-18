Topics

Font of the day: Wendy

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Wendy by Noe Araujo.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Wendy by Noe Araujo

Full of character, today's typeface of choice is Wendy, a handmade design from multidisciplinary designer Noe Araujo. An all-caps font, Wendy also includes a full set of numbers and various special characters.

Wendy is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

