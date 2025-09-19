Foo Fighters have officially announced their new drummer in an unconventional debut. Featuring in a delightfully silly AI video, the band hinted that they're "preparing something special" for fans while poking fun at the AI slop that has infiltrated the creative industries.

While there are certainly ways to use AI properly, I'm always a fan of mocking janky AI creations. The technology may have become fine-tuned in recent years, but there's something oddly comforting about those early days of extra appendages and pure, unrefined nightmare fuel.

A Message from Foo Fighters - YouTube Watch On

Throughout the playful video, the band hone in on their commitment to the "real raw element" of their music, created by "living, breathing human beings". It isn't until a six-fingered Dave Grohl holds up a 'setlist' comprised of gibberish that we soon realise things aren't as they seem.

The absurdity continues as Pat Smear is subtly depicted with an extra leg, and guitarist Chris Shiflett is joined on stage by what looks like a terrifying fleshy goose-man hybrid. The pièce de résistance comes when Grohl announces, "wait till you meet our new drummer," quickly followed by a hard cut to a 10-armed Ilan Rubin.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I always get a little anxious when the worlds of music and AI collide, but the Foo Fighters' weird video has won me over. After seeing Rod Stewart's AI tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and Will Smith's cringey AI crowd controversy, it's refreshing to see a band poke fun at the increasing trend.