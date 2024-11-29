I remember my first Moleskine notebook well. It was a gift from my dad. I took it with me on a trip through Spain just before embarking on a postgraduate journalism course that I thought would teach me how to be Ernest Hemingway. Little did I know that decades later, I'd be breaking the news that Amazon has Black Friday deals pretty much across the Moleskine range.
I've been a fan of Moleskine ever since that first experience. I mean, it's hard to go back to another notebook after writing in a Moleskine, and right now you can get up to 49% off the classic ruled paper Moleskine notebook in the Amazon UK Black Friday sale – that takes the price down from £29.99 to just £15.19.
Over in the US, there's still 29% off at Amazon! That takes the price of the classic notebook down to $14.10. Another brilliant discount on a brand that tops our best sketchbooks guide and is also mentioned in our pick of the best Christmas gifts for creatives.
US deals
Save 29%: This classic hard cover notebook comes in various colours, sizes and presentations, with ruled, plain, dotted or squared paper. Almost all have a decent discount.
Save 21%: The classic hard-cover notebook has smaller discounts, but you can make some great savings. Click through to compare the various sizes and colours.
UK deals
Save 49%: Over in the UK, there are even better Black Friday deals on classic Moleskine notebooks, including this offer on an expanded version of the soft-cover ruled notebook.
Save 53%: There's an even bigger discount on this extra-large A4-size journal with soft cover and elastic closure. It's now less than half price!
Save 53%: Yes, Moleskine also does tech! This Smart Writing Set allows you to write with pen on paper while making an instant digital copy. The Smart Pen transfers content from the page to the Moleskine Notes app for a perfect combination of the immediacy and fluidity of writing on paper with the practicality of having a digital copy.
You can find more Black Friday notebook deals near you below.
