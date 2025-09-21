Optical illusions come in many different forms, from the perplexing to the mind-melting, but op art doesn't always have to be headache-inducing. Representing the serene side of op art, Larry June's Life is Beautiful LP is a mesmerising visual treat with a delightfully smooth soundtrack to match.

From the cognitive to the physiological, optical illusions are typically caused by our brain misinterpreting information, leading to visual displays that amaze and confuse. Bringing his stunning album art to life, Larry June's vinyl is a prime example of stunning design right down to the fine details.

Featuring a painterly rendition of the Life is Beautiful LP cover, the vinyl features a static repeated image of June at sea in a boat. When played, the artwork springs to life, creating an animated Phi Phenomenon effect as if the boat is sailing smoothly off the record.

Known as a zoetrope vinyl, this creative motif has been used by iconic artists to bring an extra immersive experience to listeners. Recently used in fashion brand Burberry's new campaign, optical illusion LP art is a timeless design trope that never goes out of style. For more creative inspiration, take a look at these typographical optical illusions.