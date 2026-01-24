Emma Byford is head of music strategy at SixtyFour Music, a creative agency enriching brands through the power of sound. With a background in digital marketing, artist management and festival creative production, Emma has gone on to work with leading brands like TikTok, Wikipedia and World Rugby.

Emma's work has led to guest speaking at events like Transform Middle East and CHARGE Berlin, alongside hosting a podcast on the profound impact that music can have on wellbeing. As part of our 5 Questions With... series, I caught up with Emma to discuss the transformative role of sound and the future of sonic branding.

Music supervision for RIMOWA (Image credit: SixtyFour Music)

How does sound enrich branding? Sound allows brands to be understood. It gives people an immediate sense of personality and emotion in a way that visual elements often cannot. It turns what can be abstract values into something more tangible, something you can actually feel. For example, confidence, playfulness, craft, intimacy and ambition can all be easily communicated and understood through sound. When used well, music and sound gives brand nuance, distinction and a deeper connection with their audience. Sound also helps brands cut through and drive recall. People react faster to sound than visuals, which makes it a crucial tool when competing for attention, awareness, and attribution in a crowded digital landscape.

Recording of Burgonia film score at Air Studios. (Image credit: Emma Byford/SixtyFour Music)

How will sonic branding evolve in the next 10 years? Sonic branding has gone through a rapid evolution in the last ten years, and it’ll continue to do so for the next ten. As brands expand across more touchpoints and increase their content output, they need music and sound solutions to flex and evolve with them. This could include offerings such as hyper-personalised sound experiences where the music responds intelligently to context and audience behaviour, as well as AI powered editing tools that help brands build more adaptive and versatile sonic identities. More broadly, we’re seeing a clear shift toward creating cohesion across all expressions of music including licensing, artist partnerships, and experiential activations. At SixtyFour, we see sonic branding as more than just a collection of standalone assets. Instead, we work with our clients to build a Sonic Ecosystem - a flexible, evolving framework where every use of sound and interaction with music culture consistently reflects the brand identity and resonates with its audience.

What's the sonic branding equivalent of using Comic Sans? I definitely think there are certain scenarios in which Comic Sans is the perfect font - if used with a bit of irony - but if I were to imagine a sonic branding equivalent... It’s probably something that sounds inauthentic, where the timing or tone is slightly off without meaning to be. A sound that somewhat serves its function but doesn’t necessarily align with the brand identity. Or an execution where the integration is messy - perhaps the volume’s too loud or it clashes with the other music being used. Ultimately, it’s something that’s been added as a quick fix without much strategic thought. It can add a sense of humour, but doesn’t necessarily build real meaning.

What’s one thing you wish more people understood about your role/industry? We still come across far too many cases where music is left as a last-minute decision, but it should be seen as a strategic tool. A strong sonic identity or music strategy is built from deep brand and audience insight with clear long-term intent. It’s not just about choosing tracks that “feel right”. When used strategically, sound can shape perception, drive recall and build real brand equity. It’s one of the most powerful assets a brand can own.

Recording Aldi Christmas 2025 at Abbey Road. (Image credit: Emma Byford)

If your creative career were a song, what would it be and why? Finding a song the perfectly captures my career is proving difficult so instead, I’ll write a brief for a new piece: Section 1: Starting Up A textured, rhythmic opening that feels close to the ground. Percussive energy, warm synths, hints of vocals. This represents working across festivals, artists, and labels - building great connections, learning a lot and being immersed in music culture. Section 2: Transition A shift into something more intentional and structured. Clear motifs, cleaner sound design, a sense of direction forming. It reflects moving into music strategy and sonic branding, and beginning to use music as a strategic brand tool. Section 3: Looking Ahead An expansive final section with evolving layers and motifs that grow rather than loop. It should feel open, confident, and future focused, capturing where I am now and the direction I’m heading in. Tonal & stylistic notes Crafted, textural, evolving. Motifs that transform, not repeat. A sense of forward motion. Discover more about SixtyFour Music.