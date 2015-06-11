Win this iMac with an amazing 5K display

If you haven't seen your work on the screen of an iMac, then you haven't seen it at its best. Apple's computer is the standard in desktops, and you can get one, equipped with an amazing 5K display, for your workspace with the iMac with 5K Retina Display Giveaway. Enter for your chance to win now!

There is no desktop computer option that compares to Apple's iMac. With the beautiful 5K retina display, it makes everything on screen look amazing. There's tons of real estate on the 27" screen, but the computer itself won’t take up that much space — all of the important pieces are right inside the slim body instead of a stand alone tower. And did we mention how beautiful that screen looks?

Apple's iMac with 5K Retina display usually retails for $1,999, but you can enter for your chance to win one for free right now. Just sign up and click "Enter Now" to get in on this giveaway!