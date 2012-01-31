The cookie law is ‘dead’

ICO reverts from asking for consent to merely stating cookies are used.

The decision by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) to stop asking for explicit permission to serve cookies has been cited as the death of the cookie law. In a blog post, Silktide MD Oliver Emberton cited the ICO's policy changes, saying that the law is “dead at last”.

The ICO is responsible for policing the UK’s cookie law and claims the new rule change remains consistent with its own guidelines. The ICO adds that people are now more aware of cookies. Therefore, it's “appropriate [to] rely on a responsible implementation of implied consent”. We spoke to Emberton about the law and the ICO’s new direction regarding cookies.

