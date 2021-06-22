Amazon Prime Day Apple deals are ending tonight! Last chance to save on MacBooks, iPads, iPhones and more

With just hours to go, the Amazon Prime Day Apple deals are almost over. We're seeing offers on a range of Apple kit across the US and UK, and many of them are available to non-Amazon Prime Day members. Prime Day ends tonight (it's actually a two-day event, despite the name), so there's not long left to take advantage of all the deals on iPads, Apple Watch 6, MacBook Pros and iPhone 12s.

When it comes to these Apple deals, it's worth noting that what we've counted as 'Prime Day Apple deal' covers quite a broad remit. Some of the offers listed below aren't from Amazon at all, and some are on Amazon, but they're not just for Prime Day members, which means they should hopefully carry on when Prime Day is over (though we wouldn't recommend taking your chances!). Hopefully that means you'll have more of a chance of finding a deal that suits you.

If you do find something you like, we recommend buying it sooner rather than later, as we have seen several deals sell out over the Prime Day period. If you're looking for deals in general, as well on Apple products, then see our Prime Day deals hub, which has offers on a range of tech. And if you're not a Prime Day member yet, then sign up for a free trial here.

Apple Prime Day top deals: US

Apple Prime Day top deals: UK

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: AirPods

Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals: US

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $522 at Amazon

Save $26.85: This is the largest discount we've seen on the new AirPods Max from Amazon thus far. We know, it's only $26, but since Apple is notorious for hardly bothering with discounts on recent products, it's still worth noting. Superb noise-cancelling and high fidelity audio guaranteed. Discount available on most colours – click through to check.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $190 at Amazon

Save $59: If you want to go for the noise-cancelling earbuds from Apple, then the in-ear AirPods Pro currently have $59 off their price over at Amazon. For your money you'll get amazing sound plus a wireless charging case.

Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals: UK

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £187.99 at Amazon

Save £61.01: This deal on the AirPods Pro is a match for the Amazon all-time price low. They feature stellar noise cancelling, Siri voice commands, and a wireless charging case that expands the battery life of the AirPods Pro by 24 hours.

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: iPad

Amazon Prime Day iPad deals: US

iPad Air (2020): $599 $520 at Amazon

Save $79.01: This brand-new 10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB iPad Air (available in a range of colours) is a popular tablet for creatives. Cheaper than the super-fast M1-chipped iPad Air, iPad has a-still-perfectly-fast A14 Bionic chip, plus True Tone and P3 wide colour screen.

iPad Air (2020): $749.00 $699 at B&H Photo

Save $50: Not from Amazon, this time, this 256GB storage iPad Air comes thanks to B&H Photo, and with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with a 2360 x 1640 resolution at 264 pixels per inch.

Apple iPad Mini (2019): $549 $489 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day iPad deals: UK

iPad Air (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2020): £709 £616.99 at Amazon

Save £92: You can get a pretty great discount over at Amazon on the silver, 10.9-inch, 64GB iPad Air, with Wi-Fi + Cellular. Its Liquid Retina display is stunning and there's almost £100 off. This is a strong contender for best iPad deal so far this Prime Day.

iPad Pro (11-inch, M1, 2021): £849 £815 at Amazon

Save £34: This 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 will be big enough for most people, and has 256GB of storage. We know that £34 isn't the biggest saving, and there was slightly more off last week, but these iPad Pros keep selling out, so you may want to act now.

Apple iPad (2020): £329 £310 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: iPhone

Apple iPhone deals: US

Apple iPhone 12 mini (64GB): £699 £499 at Best Buy

Apple iPhone 12 (64GB): $799 $699 at Best Buy

Save $100.00: Best Buy also has also shaved $100 off all sizes of the standard iPhone 12 – again with qualified activation with Verizon. This takes the 256GB version down to $849.99, the 128GB to $749 and the 64GB version down to just $699.

Apple iPhone deals: UK

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: MacBook

Amazon Prime Day MacBook deals: US

Apple MacBook Pro M1: $1,299 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $200: We last saw this deal in April and it's still one of the best prices we've ever seen for this 2020 MacBook Pro. Save on the 13.3-inch, Space Grey 256GB, 8GB RAM, MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip, 18 hours of battery and fast processing speeds. Also on sale at this price from Best Buy.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): $999 $949 at Amazon

Save $50: This stunning M1-chipped MacBook Air has a modest $50 off its price, but that brings it down under the 1K mark and so it'll be appealing to a lot of people. Comes with 256GB SSD, and the M1 chip, just like its big sibling the MacBook Pro.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): $1,249 $1,149 at Amazon

Save $100: If you go for the Rose Gold 8GB, 512GB MacBook Air M1, you'll save a very nice $100. Though there's a discount on other spec/colour combinations, this is the biggest saving on the latest Air.

Apple 2019 MacBook Pro: $2,799 $2,499 at B&H Photo

Save $300: If you don't need the latest MacBook Pro, then this late 2019 Space Grey 16-inch model with Intel Core i9 8-Core processor has a neat discount and a whopping 1TB of space. B&H Photo has similar discounts across a range of 2019 models.

Amazon Prime Day MacBook deals: UK

Apple MacBook Pro M1: £1,299 £1,129.97 at Amazon

Save £169: Splash out on a 13-inch M1 256GB MacBook Pro in Silver with a whopping £169 off and the lowest price we've seen! It boasts 20 hours of battery life an 8-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine. If you fancy Space Grey instead, it's only about £2 more.



Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020): £999 £893 at Amazon

Save £106: Since the new M1 MacBook Air's release, we've seen some discounts, and this is up there with the best of them at 11% off. This gold model has 8GB RAM and 256 GB SSD. Click through for more options.

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020): £1,249 £1,029 at Amazon

Save £219: This MacBook Air offer gets you 512GB SSD and there's a massive £219 off. We haven't seen a deal as good as this, so act quickly if you want one, as we can't imagine these will last long.

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil deals: US

Apple pencil: $99 $94 at Amazon

Save $5: This is, as you can see, not the biggest saving that you'll see all Prime Day – but it may be the biggest saving on the first gen Apple Pencil. Notoriously not given much of a discount, this modest $5 off is a decent enough deal on the stylus. (The second gen Pencil isn't even having a discount on it at all!)

Apple Pencil deals: UK

Apple Pencil 2: £119 £99.99 at Amazon

Apple pencil: £89.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: Apple Watch

The latest Apple Watch models to be released were the Apple Watch 6 and the Apple Watch SE in 2020. While we were expecting significant deals on older Apple Watches, which remain very desirable even if they're not the latest model, we're also seeing some good prices on the Apple Watch 6.

Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals: US

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS): $442.99 $384.97 at Amazon

Save $58: This is a good discount on the 40mm, GPS, renewed Apple Watch 6. Note that this doesn't include cellular connectivity; however, if that's not a must for you, then pick up this fantastic Apple Watch 6 deal before it's too late.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS): $199 $169 at Walmart

Save $30: It doesn't get any cheaper than this for the Apple Watch. The Series 3 is several generations behind by now but it's still a solid piece of tech and an excellent budget option if you want an Apple Watch on your wrist.

Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals: UK

Apple Watch 6 GPS + cellular: £509 £399 at Amazon

Save £110.00: The Apple Watch Series 6 is slick, fast and super functional with a wide range of health and fitness features. It comes in a range of colour options, and right now, Amazon has up to 22% off the GPS + Cellular model in certain colours.

Apple Watch 6 GPS: £409 £329 at Amazon

Save £80.00: If you don't need the celular function, Amazon also has up to £80 off the GPS alone version, taking the the red version down to £329 and other colours to £349.

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: iMac

Amazon Prime Day iMac deals: US

Apple iMac (27-inch): $1,799 $1,699 at Amazon

Save $100: This 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display is another one that keeps fluctuating, it had an extra $50 off earlier in the week. Its 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor should serve you well, although with just 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD it may struggle with heavyweight creative tasks.



Amazon Prime Day iMac deals: UK

Apple iMac (M1, 2021): £1,249 £1,199.97 at Amazon

Save £49: A £50 saving isn't much, but it's one of the few notable discounts we're finding for this just-released iMac right now. It's outfitted with Apple's M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Other specs include 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Upgrade to the M1 chip with 8-core GPU at £1,350, a £99 discount.

OUT OF STOCK



Do I need to be a Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day? If you want to take advantage of Apple Prime Day deals that come direct from Amazon (and most of them will), you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Luckily you can sign up for a no-strings-attached 30-day free trial to see if it's your thing. You can even cancel it as soon as Prime Day is done if you like, with absolutely no penalties.

Are Apple products on sale during Prime Day? While there aren't huge discounts across all Apple products, there are certainly deals to be had on Apple products over Amazon's Prime Day event. We've already seen up to £100 off certain iPads and off the iPhone 12 and the Apple Watch 6 in the UK. In Amazon Prime Day in October last year, we saw iPads on sale for 30% to 38% off, including discounts on the latest iPads at the time. Meanwhile, Apple Watches also had up to 35% off, while MacBook Airs were up to 30% off. Generally speaking, for bigger bargains, you'll want to look at older Apple stock. We predict decent offers on the 2020 range of iPads and modest-but-notable discounts for the new iPad Pro (M1) released last month.



And don't forget that other retailers also offer deals around the Prime Day event, so you might be able to grab a bargain on Apple products on Prime Day without going anywhere near Amazon's site (though if you sign up to a free Amazon Prime trial now, you can take advantage of Prime Day Apple deals and then cancel, no strings attached).

