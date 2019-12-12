This Apple Pencil is the cheapest we've ever seen

It's rare to see Apple deals outside of a major event, and this is especially true for the Apple Pencil. But this new 1st generation Apple Pencil is being sold at just £69.99 on eBay right now – just in time for some last minute gift shopping.

That's a price that's even lower than those seen on Black Friday, when we saw it knocked down to £72.46. Given that outside of Black Friday we're usually gushing over deals that knock a fiver off the usual price of £89, there is definitely some fawning to be done over the NINETEEN POUNDS that can be saved with this bargain.

The Apple Pencil is perfect for making digital art. It's sensitive to pressure and tilt, making sketching and drawing a breeze. It pairs with the iPad Pro, mini and Air, boasts bluetooth connection, a lightning connector and a magnetically attached cap.

And did we mention you can save £19?

Once you've snapped up this shiny new toy, you'll want some amazing apps to use with it. Check out our list of iPad Pro apps optimised for use with the Apple Pencil.

Apple Pencil (1st generation): £69.99 at eBay

Save £19: The 1st-generation Apple Pencil is feature packed and perfect for note-taking and creating digital art. With pressure and tilt sensitivity, bluetooth and a lightning connector, it'll pair with iPad Air, mini and Pro. We recommend snapping this one up as they don't come along very often.View Deal

Not in the UK? Here are some deals where you are.

Read more: