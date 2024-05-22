Save $250 on a Galaxy S24 Ultra, my favourite camera phone

We have two deals for you today on Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra (don't say we don't spoil you). The most enticing one is $250 off at Best Buy, bringing the price of the SIM-free handset down to a record-low of $1,049.99 for the 256GB model (previously $1,299.99) or $1,169.99 for the option with 512GB of storage (usually $1,419.99).

The second deal only offers a $120 saving on the smartphone, with a free storage upgrade at no extra cost, meaning you can get the 512GB model for only $1,299.99 at Samsung. But that's not all – Samsung is generously throwing in a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro for no extra cost (worth $229.99) when you purchase the handset locked to a carrier. So really, that's a $350 saving on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra when you factor in the price of the Buds2 Pro.

We have all the details you need on these top deals below, but if the latest Samsung S24 prices are still a bit too steep for your budget then why not consider last year's model instead, and check out the best Samsung Galaxy S23 prices? The S23 series is still one of the best camera phones on the market, and an excellent choice if you can live without AI camera features for now.

The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal today

Deal 1: Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB + Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Was: $1,419.99 Now: $1,299.99 at Samsung

Save: $120 ($350 including Buds)

Deal 2: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB

Was: $1,299.99 Now: $1,049.99 at Best Buy

Save: $250 Overview: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best AI camera phones available right now, and even if you're not much of a photographer, its new AI features are enough to leave you mindblown – such as real-time call translations, note assist, and not forgetting Circle Search using the sleek new S pen (which is always handy for creatives). Key features: Display: 6.8" Quad HD+ (120Hz) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display | Dimensions: 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6mm | Main Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera / 200MP Wide-angle Camera / 10MP Telephoto Camera | Selfie Camera: 12MP | Zoom: 100X Space Zoom | Storage : 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB | Weight : 232g | Battery: 5000mAh (typical) | Material: Titanium frame Release date: January 2024 Price history: The Best Buy deal offers the lowest price we've seen yet on the S24 Ultra since its release, as it was previously $50 extra last month at Best Buy, and $1,134.99 for a very short time in March during Amazon's Spring Sale. Price check: Samsung: $1,299.99 | Best Buy: $1,049.99 Review Consensus: In our review of the S24 Ultra, we found that it had an excellent camera system, with 7 years of updates to look forward to, and we really love that S-Pen too. However, our reviewer felt that the software might fall behind if left unchecked, and at a high price point too. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

