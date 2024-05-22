Save $250 on a Galaxy S24 Ultra, my favourite camera phone

We have two deals for you today on Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra (don't say we don't spoil you). The most enticing one is $250 off at Best Buy, bringing the price of the SIM-free handset down to a record-low of $1,049.99 for the 256GB model (previously $1,299.99) or $1,169.99 for the option with 512GB of storage (usually $1,419.99).
The second deal only offers a $120 saving on the smartphone, with a free storage upgrade at no extra cost, meaning you can get the 512GB model for only $1,299.99 at Samsung. But that's not all – Samsung is generously throwing in a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro for no extra cost (worth $229.99) when you purchase the handset locked to a carrier. So really, that's a $350 saving on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra when you factor in the price of the Buds2 Pro.
The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal today
Deal 1: Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB + Galaxy Buds2 Pro
Was: $1,419.99 Now: $1,299.99 at Samsung
Save: $120 ($350 including Buds)
Deal 2: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB
Was: $1,299.99 Now: $1,049.99 at Best Buy
Save: $250
Overview: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best AI camera phones available right now, and even if you're not much of a photographer, its new AI features are enough to leave you mindblown – such as real-time call translations, note assist, and not forgetting Circle Search using the sleek new S pen (which is always handy for creatives).
Key features: Display: 6.8" Quad HD+ (120Hz) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display | Dimensions: 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6mm | Main Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera / 200MP Wide-angle Camera / 10MP Telephoto Camera | Selfie Camera: 12MP | Zoom: 100X Space Zoom | Storage : 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB | Weight : 232g | Battery: 5000mAh (typical) | Material: Titanium frame
Release date: January 2024
Price history: The Best Buy deal offers the lowest price we've seen yet on the S24 Ultra since its release, as it was previously $50 extra last month at Best Buy, and $1,134.99 for a very short time in March during Amazon's Spring Sale.
Price check: Samsung: $1,299.99 | Best Buy: $1,049.99
Review Consensus: In our review of the S24 Ultra, we found that it had an excellent camera system, with 7 years of updates to look forward to, and we really love that S-Pen too. However, our reviewer felt that the software might fall behind if left unchecked, and at a high price point too.