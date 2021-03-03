The Brand Impact Awards 2021 are open – submit your best branding now

Now in its eighth consecutive year, The Brand Impact Awards celebrates creative excellence and consistency across branding design. The scheme is judged by an expert panel from world-class agencies including Uncommon, COLLINS, Mother Design and Superunion, as well as branding experts who've worked client-side for top brands such as TikTok, Spotify and LEGO.

Brought to you by Creative Bloq, in association with Wallpaper*, the authoritative voices on design and branding, the Brand Impact Awards highlight the very best branding from around the world. To take part in this year's awards, visit the official Brand Impact Awards site by May 27 to enter enter your best branding, packaging and campaign work across 27 market-sector categories.

Last year's Brand Impact Award winners included inspiring work like the Britain Get Talking campaign by Uncommon Creative Studio and Sculptures in Five Dimensions by Studio Sutherl& x Tom Sharp (below). To find more winning entries from 2020 you can download the full winners showcase here or enjoy our round-up of all the winners on Creative Bloq.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Studio Sutherl& x Tom Sharp) Sculptures in Five Dimensions by Studio Sutherl& x Tom Sharp — 2020 Gold Awards Winner Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Uncommon Creative Studio) Britain Get Talking by Uncommon Creative Studio — 2020 Best in Show winner Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Boyle & Perks) Undergraduate & Postgraduate Guides to CSM by Boyle & Perks — 2020 Gold Awards Winner

More creatives will have a bigger chance than ever to showcase their work as our new Motion and Photography categories expand our existing Craft awards in Copywriting, Illustration and Typography. This broadened scope is reflected in a striking new identity for the awards, comprising amorphous shapes which represent the blending of disciplines essential for today's branding endeavours.

Entering the awards doesn't just promise success or industry recognition, but also extensive PR across our network to an extensive audience of digital and print creatives with the guarantee of bespoke marketing collateral.

Who should enter the Brand Impact Awards?

Entries are welcome from design studios, consultancies, branding agencies, ad agencies, in-house design teams and brand owners, and work can be branding programmes and branded campaigns commissioned nationally or internationally.

The list of previous category winners is a who’s who of creative talent, and previous years have included Turner Duckworth, Wolff Olins, NB Studio, Johnson Banks and more.

It doesn’t matter if the work comes from a massive agency or a small studio, just as long as it catches the eyes of the judges, and you enter by May 27 on the BIA website.

How are the BIAs judged?

Entries are judged on their originality, how well they serve their original brief and consistency – specifically consistent quality of idea and execution across two or more brand touchpoints.

They are also judged in context of their market sector – product design is not lumped in with sports, just as self-branding is judged exclusively from fashion.

And lastly, campaigns that extend or enhance existing brands are accepted, unlike with many other award schemes.

To find out more about this year’s Brand Impact Awards, plus all the categories, how to enter, and to see last year’s winners, head over to the Brand Impact Awards 2021 website. This year's winner will be announced online on September 9, with applications closing May 27 2021.

