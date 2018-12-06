Get Faber-Castell pens for almost half price!

No matter how invested you may be in your high-end digital workflow, you can't beat some actual sketching or ink drawing with proper pens and pencils. And right now there's a great excuse to stock up on art supplies, with Amazon dropping the price of a bunch of Faber-Castell pens, pencils and pastels as part of its last-minute Christmas deals.

So whether you want to add your own pen collection or get some cheap Christmas gifts for creative chums, there's bound to be something for you here.

We'd recommend buying these lovely pens as a gift and then deciding to keep them for yourself instead

What's particularly caught our eye is a gift box of 48 Faber-Castell Pitt Artist Pens. Designed to give you all the advantages of India ink in a modern pen, these artist pens feature high-quality brush points that work both straight and bent, and deliver a reliable, even flow of brilliant pigments with excellent light-fastness.

Loved by Manga artists and ideal for graphic artists, designers, illustrators and architects, these Pitt Artist Pens are suitable for drawings, plans, lettering, layout work and more, and with 48 colours to work with you'll always be able to find the right tone.

Right now you can get this gift set from Amazon for just £76.85, knocking £57.05 off the usual price of £133.90, and there are plenty more Faber-Castell deals to be had at the moment; read on for more.

Faber-Castell Pitt Artist Pen Gift Box of 48 Colours: £133.90 £76.85

Save 43%: You'll never be short of colours again with this set of 48 high quality artist pens. Modern and uncomplicated, they're perfect for all manner of artistic endeavours, and they come in a compact box that's perfect for taking out with you.View Deal

Faber-Castell Creative Studio Soft Pastels Box 48: £14.52 £9.99

Save 31%: These soft pastel crayons from Faber-Castell boast intense colours and a soft colour deposit, and they're easy to mix and blend, enabling you to achieve limitless colour options.View Deal

Faber-Castell Pitt Artist Pen Gift Box of 24 Colours: £39.95 £33.87

Save 15%: A more minimal alternative to our headline set of 48 Pitt Artist Pens, this gift set keeps things simple with just 24 colours to choose from, allowing you to save money and challenge yourself to work with a more limited palette.View Deal

Goldfaber Colour Pencil in Metal Tin (Pack of 48): £49.95 £28.69

Save 43%: Finally, how about this set of highly pigmented Goldfaber colour pencils? They're made of high quality materials and designed to give you maximum break resistance and excellent lightfastness, and they're suitable for use on almost all surfaces.View Deal

Related articles: