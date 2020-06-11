New Apple iPad price cut by $100 with this hidden discount

Apple is renowned for its excellent products, but that excellence comes at a, usually, high price. That said, it's 10.2-inch iPad has long been one of it's most affordable products, coming in at a fraction of the cost of it's bigger sibling, the iPad Pro. But right now, it's an absolute steal with an amazing, albeit slightly hidden $100 discount on Amazon.

On first appearances, the price reduction on the powerful 128GB model looks less impressive, with just $30 knocked off the retail price. However, look a little harder and you'll see the retailer is offering a further $70 discount when you hit the checkout. That takes this powerful device's price tag down to a just $329.

And that's not all, if you don't need as much room, Amazon also has knocked an impressive $50 off the 32GB iPad, meaning this model could be yours for an unbelievable $279.

Need different iPad specs, or looking for a bit more power with the iPad Pro?

Apple iPad 10.2-inch | 128GB | $429 $329

Save $100: Don't miss the hidden discount on Amazon, which knocks a further $70 off the retail price of this powerful device. With full support for the Apple Pencil, this is a creative's perfect companion. Hurry, offer is for a limited time only.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch | 32GB | $329 $279

Save $50: This device may have less storage that the model above, but everything else is exactly the same. So if you don't need as much storage, don't miss the chance to get yourself a shiny new iPad at this bargain price.

