Apple's iPhone 15 could come in 2 bold new colours

By Daniel Piper
published

We're seeing red. (And green.)

From the 13 Pro's Sierra Blue to the 14 Pro's Deep Purple, Apple is known to release at least one exclusive colour for each generation of the iPhone. Unlike silver and grey, these hues only tend to last a year at a time – and if persistent rumours are to be believed, 2023 is going to be a particularly colourful year.

Reports suggest Apple is planning a 'Mint green' iPhone 15, and a ' Crimson' red iPhone 15 Pro. The former could prove similar to the green of the iPhone 11 – but the latter sounds particularly interesting. Leakers suggest this won't be the bright 'tomato' Product Red colour we're used to, but a deeper, darker red. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals available now.)

iPhone 15 render

A fan-made render of a deep red iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: 9TechEleven)

As reported by 9to5Mac, previous rumours of a red iPhone Pro have been corroborated by leakers on Chinese social media site Weibo, along with the additional news of the green iPhone 15. This is an account that accurately leaked the iPhone 14 Pro's Deep Purple colour.

Earlier this year, Apple Hub mocked up an image (below) showing what a deep red iPhone might look like, and Twitter users are loving it. Comments on the images (which have been seen over 6M times) include several variations on the theme of 'shut up and take my money'. "That is one beautiful colour," one user comments, while another adds, 'I would buy this in a heartbeat".

See more

But while the colour certainly looks cool, there's one group that won't be satisfied – those crying out for a hot pink iPhone. Some fans have been waiting forever for a truly pink iPhone, and although they're delighted with the new iPad, the same hue is yet to come to the iPhone. We have a feeling dark red isn't going to cut it.

iPhone 13 pink concept

Lots of fans are still holding out for a hot pink iPhone (Image credit: PengPhones)

Still, judging by the response, Apple could be planning a hugely popular new colour for 2023. But be warned, if the many iPhone 15 rumours we've heard so far turn out to be true, then that camera cutout could be pretty unaesthetic – dark red or not.

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

