If I needed a new tablet today, I'd pick this Samsung Tab A8 deal

Samsung has started slashing its Galaxy Tab A8 prices on Amazon with a digital samurai sword. You can save $97 right now on the 128GB Silver model, down to just $233 in the US.

While there are some great discounts to be had right now, these aren't the lowest prices we've seen on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. The 128GB model was selling for $199.99 on Amazon last month. So, if you want to wait for the record low on this tablet, it might be wise to wait in anticipation for Black Friday on 24 November.

If you do want to jump on this current deal, how much you'll save will depend on which storage size and colour you choose. If you're not in the market for a Tab A8, then take a look at the best drawing tablets for creatives, plus the best tablets for students, and see our helpful breakdown of iPads vs. Samsung tablets for expert buying advice.

Today's best Galaxy Tab A8 deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022)

Was: $329.99

Now: $233 at Amazon

Save: $96.99 Overview: This tablet is considered mid-range and within budget for a lot of people, including students. But even with these latest price cuts it's nowhere near as budget-friendly as its little brother, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. It's worth the upgrade though, with enhanced visuals, speed, and audio. Key features: Display: 10.5 -inch LCD (1200 x 1920) | Processor: Unisoc Tiger T618 (8-core)| RAM: 2-4GB|SSD: 32GB-128GB |Camera: 8 MP Main, 5MP front |OS: Android 11, upgradable to 13 | Weight: 508g| Release date: January 17, 2022. Price history: The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) first retailed at around $279.99/£229 for the entry-level model, and we then saw this fall to $189/££189 by April. These new prices are lower than retail but could drop even further with seasonal sales and newer releases. Current price: Samsung: $269.99 | Best Buy: $269.99 Review consensus: We haven't officially tested or reviewed this tablet yet, but our sister site TechRadar got its hands on one and was pleasantly surprised, offering a 4-star verdict. The team praised the premium feel of the tablet and how it delivers on being affordable without compromising on a crisp display with vibrant colours. TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 in your region and worldwide using our clever shopping widget.