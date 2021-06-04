This stunning pre-Prime Day iPad Air deal saves you £200 (with Wi-Fi & cellular!)

Amazon Prime Day deals are coming early, or so it would seem from this cracking saving on the 10.9-inch iPad Air (2020, Wi-Fi & Cellular), now reduced from £709 to just £501 at Amazon. To give a little context, it's currently going for £689 over at John Lewis – and that's just the Wi-Fi model! So this really is a deal worth shouting about.

Why is it important that you get Wi-Fi and Cellular? Well, it means that this iPad Air has a SIM slot like a phone, so you can stream media, access the cloud, and connect with people wherever you are. You also get a GPS antenna, which means you can access maps and navigation. It's basically perfect if you're going to be on the move in the coming months, and you don't want to be tethered to the nearest (weak) Wi-Fi connection.

Going to be on the look out for even more great Apple deals? We've putting together the best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals that should sort you out.

The best pre-Prime Day iPad Air deal

iPad Air (Wi-Fi & cellular, 2020): £709 £501 at Amazon

Save £207: This is a great iPad Air deal, as you get the Wi-Fi and Cellular model for under £500! That includes 64GB storage, a beautiful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, super-fast A14 Bionic chip, and 12MP back/7MP HD front cameras. Get it while the deal lasts!

View Deal

iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 2020): £579 £473 at Amazon

Save £105: Of course, not everyone wants the Cellular version of the iPad Air. So here's currently the best Amazon price on the same 2020 model, with just Wi-Fi. Still 64GB storage, still 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and still super fast with its A14 Bionic chip. But it's practically the same price as the deal above.

View Deal

iPad Pro (M1, 2021, Wi-Fi): £849 £804 at Amazon

Save £45: This is really interesting – Amazon has actually started cutting the price of the brand new M1-chipped iPad Pro! Of course, £45 isn't the biggest saving, but the fact that any discount has been applied to this top-of-the-range iPad is worth a look. This is the 11-inch, 256GB version. See what we thought of the 12.9-inch version for context (hint: we really liked it!

View Deal

Haven't seen an iPad deal that you like yet? Well, we've put together some other great discounts below, wherever you are in the world (Note: refurbished models are included).

Related articles: