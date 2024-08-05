Apple finally pays out over its infamous MacBook design fail

I am typing these words on the Magic Keyboard of an M2 MacBook Air. There's decent key travel. None of the keys are sticking. It feels nice. Life is good. But my fingers have not yet forgiven the horror – nay, the pain – of years gone by. I am of course talking about those godawful MacBook Butterfly Keyboards.

For a few years, Apple's MacBook keyboards were extremely prone to failing. A single spec of dust could render a key unusable – and rather than replace a single key, Apple had to replace the entire top shell of the laptop. It was a ridiculous time. I should know – my 12-inch MacBook had the top case replaced three times. And now, Apple has finally started paying compensation to those afflicted. (Happily, the Butterfly Keyboard is no more – check out today's best MacBook Pro deals for delightful typing experience.)

The butterfly keyboard was... not great (Image credit: Apple)

As spotted by MacRumors, Apple has finally begun paying out after it was hit with a $50M settlement in a class action lawsuit in 2022. Back then, the company emailed elligible users to let them know they'd be in for a payment of nearly $400. To be eligible for the top payout, you need to have had multiple keyboards replaced – otherwise there are payouts of $125 (one replacement) or $50 (just keys replaced). And now, two year's later, users are finally reporting that they're receiving the funds.

Ha, just got a settlement check for $395 from Apple. https://t.co/FkBK6kEycOAugust 4, 2024

There's just one kicker – the offending laptops have to have been bought between 2015-2019, in one of the following states: California, New York, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Washington, and Michigan. If this above applies to you, head to the law firms involved for more information: Girard Sharp LLP and Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP.

With the advent of the M-series chips, Apple's MacBooks are in a great place right now. Check out today's best M3 MacBook Pro deals below if you're after the best MacBook experience available right here and now. Butterfly keyboard (thankfully) not included.