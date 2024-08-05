Apple finally pays out over its infamous MacBook design fail

Butterfly Keyboard users are receiving their settlements.

I am typing these words on the Magic Keyboard of an M2 MacBook Air. There's decent key travel. None of the keys are sticking. It feels nice. Life is good. But my fingers have not yet forgiven the horror – nay, the pain – of years gone by. I am of course talking about those godawful MacBook Butterfly Keyboards.

For a few years, Apple's MacBook keyboards were extremely prone to failing. A single spec of dust could render a key unusable – and rather than replace a single key, Apple had to replace the entire top shell of the laptop. It was a ridiculous time. I should know – my 12-inch MacBook had the top case replaced three times. And now, Apple has finally started paying compensation to those afflicted. (Happily, the Butterfly Keyboard is no more – check out today's best MacBook Pro deals for delightful typing experience.)

