Who needs a MacBook Pro when there's £200 off the ASUS ProArt P16 this Black Friday?
Our favourite Windows laptop for creative pros just got even more attractive.
One of the finest laptops released this year is the ASUS ProArt P16, the bold and powerful creative workstation successor to the much-vaunted Studiobook. This 4K touchscreen-equipped powerhouse already undercut its MacBook Pro equivalent (the M3 Pro) on price, while outperforming it in several categories. And for UK deal hunters, this Black Friday brings joyous news in the form of a very nice £200 discount on both the 32GB and 64GB versions of it. The lower-specced (but still mighty) 32GB RAM version is down to £2,299.99 at ASUS, while the fearsome 64GB version is £2,599.99 on Amazon.
As our ASUS ProArt P16 review so emphatically points out, this flagship creator workstation from the Taiwanese innovators is about as good a laptop for creative pros as there has ever been. It breezed through all our benchmark tests, the ASUS Dial integrated into the touchpad is a huge creative boon, and the 4K touchscreen OLED gives it a massive leg up on its Apple rival. And seeing as said rival (with the M3 Pro chip) is still being sold for £2,799.99, you can get something better right now for half a grand less.
In case you are looking for something slightly cheaper, or with a different spec, screen size or features, check out our guide to the best laptops on the market right now.
The best ASUS ProArt P16 deal today
Save £200
Overview: Simply the best Windows laptop for graphic design on the market right now, the ASUS ProArt P16 combines power with a refined, understated, sturdy build, and its feature offering is unmatched among Windows creator laptops.
Key features: CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 | NPU: AMD XDNA 50 TOPS | GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU | RAM: 32/64GB | Storage: 1/2TB | Screen: 16in 4K OLED touchscreen | Weight: 1.85kg
Release date: 10 August 2024
Price history: Coming in at £2,899.99 at launch for the 64GB variant, this is the lowest price the ProArt P16 has been during its 3-and-a-bit months on the market. It's a lot of money, yes, but among its competitors, you won't find better for less. If a bit less power is enough for you, the 32GB variant is also £200 off on ASUS' website, down to £2,299.99 from £2,499.99.
Current price: ASUS UK: £2,899.99 | Scan UK: £2,599.99
Review Consensus: To quote my review of it: "It squares up to even the mightiest among laptops, the MacBook Pro, and if you ask me, comes out victorious."
Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the ASUS ProArt P16 wherever you are in the world, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.
Get top Black Friday deals sent straight to your inbox: Sign up now!
We curate the best offers on creative kit and give our expert recommendations to save you time this Black Friday. Upgrade your setup for less with Creative Bloq.
Erlingur is the Tech Reviews Editor on Creative Bloq. Having worked on magazines devoted to Photoshop, films, history, and science for over 15 years, as well as working on Digital Camera World and Top Ten Reviews in more recent times, Erlingur has developed a passion for finding tech that helps people do their job, whatever it may be. He loves putting things to the test and seeing if they're all hyped up to be, to make sure people are getting what they're promised. Still can't get his wifi-only printer to connect to his computer.
Related articles
- Don't bother with deals on old MacBooks, the newest Apple laptops all have huge discounts
- Samsung's ultimate flagship phone has up to $920 off for Black Friday – get it for $499.99
- 4 awesome handheld gaming console deals I'm recommending this Black Friday
- Up to 30% off my favourite iPad alts for digital artists, including Samsung, Ugee and XPPen