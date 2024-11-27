One of the finest laptops released this year is the ASUS ProArt P16, the bold and powerful creative workstation successor to the much-vaunted Studiobook. This 4K touchscreen-equipped powerhouse already undercut its MacBook Pro equivalent (the M3 Pro) on price, while outperforming it in several categories. And for UK deal hunters, this Black Friday brings joyous news in the form of a very nice £200 discount on both the 32GB and 64GB versions of it. The lower-specced (but still mighty) 32GB RAM version is down to £2,299.99 at ASUS, while the fearsome 64GB version is £2,599.99 on Amazon.

As our ASUS ProArt P16 review so emphatically points out, this flagship creator workstation from the Taiwanese innovators is about as good a laptop for creative pros as there has ever been. It breezed through all our benchmark tests, the ASUS Dial integrated into the touchpad is a huge creative boon, and the 4K touchscreen OLED gives it a massive leg up on its Apple rival. And seeing as said rival (with the M3 Pro chip) is still being sold for £2,799.99, you can get something better right now for half a grand less.

In case you are looking for something slightly cheaper, or with a different spec, screen size or features, check out our guide to the best laptops on the market right now.

The best ASUS ProArt P16 deal today

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the ASUS ProArt P16 wherever you are in the world, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.