Font of the day: Ailerons

Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Ailerons by Adilson Gonzales de Oliveira, which is free for personal use.

Free font: Ailerons

Ailerons by Adilson Gonzales de Oliveira

Inspired by aircraft models from the 1940s, Ailerons typeface was created by Brazilian designer Adilson Gonzales de Oliveira. Designed for an experimental project of airmodels, Ailerons is now available for personal use.

You can download Ailerons, free for personal use, over on Behance.

