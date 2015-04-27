Font of the day: Ailerons

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Ailerons by Adilson Gonzales de Oliveira

Inspired by aircraft models from the 1940s, Ailerons typeface was created by Brazilian designer Adilson Gonzales de Oliveira. Designed for an experimental project of airmodels, Ailerons is now available for personal use.

You can download Ailerons, free for personal use, over on Behance.

